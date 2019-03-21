Healthy and in-form Morris comes back into USMNT squad with new mindset

Jordan Morris has come back to the U.S. Men’s National Team healthy, in form and with a refreshed mindset from his time on the sidelines rehabbing from an ACL injury.

“When I was rehabbing last year, obviously it was a really long year, a lot of ups and downs, but throughout the whole process, one of my main goals was to work hard and put myself in a position where hopefully I could get called back in,” Morris said.

“For me, it’s always such an honor to wear the jersey and for me a big part of the motivation was to keep working hard to hopefully get back here,” Morris said.

Morris also comes into the March games against Ecuador and Chile having achieved success in a new role at the club level, as he’s played out wide with Raul Ruidiaz up top for the Seattle Sounders.

“I just want to be playing,” Morris said. “In Seattle, we have a lot of really good attacking players so wherever I can fit in in the mix, I just want to be on the field.”

The 24-year-old forward has three goals and an assist for the Sounders in three games, and he has a chance to parlay that form into a significant role in Gregg Berhalter’s side.

“I think what Gregg’s been saying is we have a couple days to learn it before the first game,” Morris said. “Everyone is buying in, Everyone is excited and realizes the progress that this country and that this staff is helping this team to make. Guys are really focused and excited.”

Morris is one of a few players who should be in contention to earn spots on the roster at forward when the Concacaf Gold Cup rolls around in the summer. In addition to being able to play as a striker, Morris can perform at a high level on the wing, a spot he’s proven he’s comfortable in early on in the 2019 Major League Soccer season.

“We have a great forward (in Seattle) and for me it’s embracing that role, changing my mindset a little bit,” Morris said. “Going through what I went through last year, it’s just nice to be playing so I have a whole new perspective on the game and being a professional soccer player. I think that’s helped me in the sense that wherever I play on the field and whatever I do, I’m happy and excited and be able to help the team more.”

Since he’s coming into camp at 100 percent and in form, and there’s a glaring need for consistency up top for the USMNT, an argument can be made that Morris has the most to gain in the March friendlies.

If his club form extends into the next week, Morris will force his way on to the USMNT depth chart months before the first major competition under Berhalter’s direction.