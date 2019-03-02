SBISoccer.com

Inter Miami unveil renderings for training facility, USL stadium

Major League Soccer

Inter Miami has released renderings for the second soccer-specific stadium it plans to have.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Inter Miami unveiled renderings on Friday for its proposed training facility and USL stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The club’s vision for the complex shows a spruced up Lockhart Stadium, the historic venue that has been unused for some time, and surrounding area.

The plan is to have Manica Arquitecture design the facility and stadium on the 64-acre site, but Inter Miami has to first convince the City of Ft. Lauderdale that it has the best plan for revitalizing Lockhart Stadium. There is another proposal for the land from a group that wants to field a USL team. The next city commission is scheduled for March 5.

