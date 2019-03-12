Jermaine Jones joins MASL's Ontario Fury

Landon Donovan will not be the only former U.S. Men’s National Team star in the MASL.

Former USMNT midfielder Jermaine Jones is taking his talents to indoor soccer, signing with the Ontario Fury on Tuesday. Jones, 37, most recently played with the LA Galaxy in 2017 which also saw a short spell with the USL’s Ventura County Fusion.

“My motivation for coming here was the whole package,” Jones said. “I love and miss the game and I enjoy the challenge of what is ahead for us in the coming weeks. I’ve been away for a little while and coming back to play indoor soccer seemed like a great opportunity. Talking to Bernie (Lilavois), I really liked what he said and what they’re trying to build for the future. After thinking about it for a bit, I came out to training and from there it was clear that I wanted to do it.”

Jones’ lengthy professional career has seen stops in Germany, England, Turkey, and the U.S. His most prominent spell came with Bundesliga club Schalke, where he made 129 appearances from 2007-14 and scored nine goals. Overseas, Jones also played with Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen, Besiktas, and Blackburn Rovers.

The midfielder moved to MLS in 2014 joining the New England Revolution. Jones would also spend time with the Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy where he totaled six goals in total.

After winning three caps for the German National Team in 2008, Jones made a switch to the USMNT where he became a regular under Bob Bradley and Jurgen Klinsmann. In his 69 appearances for the USMNT, Jones scored four goals including a wonderstrike against Portugal in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Jones will get a chance to face his former teammate Donovan when the Ontario Fury face the San Diego Sockers on March 24th. Before that though, Jones could make his debut for the club on March 15th.