FC Cincinnati acquires Kenny Saief on-loan from Anderlecht

Kenny Saief has made the move to Major League Soccer.

FC Cincinnati announced on Wednesday they’ve acquired Saief using Targeted Allocation Money. Saief, 25, will occupy an international roster spot on FC Cincinnati’s 2019 MLS roster.

“We are excited to add a player of Kenny’s caliber to our team,” FC Cincinnati head coach Alan Koch said. “He is someone who comes to our club with significant top-tier experience. We look forward to welcoming Kenny to Cincinnati and integrating him within our group immediately.”

Saief joins after spending the last four seasons in Belgium, playing four with Gent and one with Anderlecht. With Gent, Saief scored 15 goals in 110 appearances while winning a league title and Belgian Cup. After making an impact with Anderlecht immediately, Saief’s playing time dropped this campaign as he only made 12 league appearances. He’s also appeared in both the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League in his career.

After representing the Israel Youth National Teams, Saief made a one-time switch to the USMNT in 2017. He has won four caps for the first-team, the last being in Nov. 2018 against England.

The arrival of Saief will give the new MLS side a versatile option offensively who can play in both midfield and on the wing. FC Cincinnati next faces Atlanta United on March 10th in MLS play.