Morgan, Ertz, Krieger headline USWNT roster for April friendlies

The U.S. Women’s National Team will continue their preparation for this summer’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a pair or friendlies in April.

Thursday saw Ellis announce her 24-player roster for the pair or friendlies against Australia and Belgium respectively on April 4th and 7th.

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, and Julie Ertz headline the roster who will be heading into their second to final set of tuneups. Defender Ali Krieger returns to the squad for the first time since 2017.

Mallory Pugh and Lindsay Horan will be returning home to Colorado while Press and Mccall Zerboni head back to Southern California.

The USWNT is coming off a decent showing in the She Believes Cup, where they finishing with five points through three matches. Despite a Matchday 3 win over Brazil, Ellis’ side did not repeat as Champions of the Tournament.

Here’s the entire 24-player roster for the USMNT:

GOALKEEPERS: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC; 1/0), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride; 20/0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 41/0)

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage; 35/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 17/1), Crystal Dunn (NC Courage; 80/24), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride; 98/1), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC; 153/0), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars; 27/0), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC; 30/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 77/18), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 64/7), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit; 23/6), Allie Long (Reign FC; 40/6), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage; 45/8), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 11/0), McCall Zerboni (NC Courage; 8/0)

FORWARDS: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC; 146/27), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 269/105), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage; 6/1), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 158/99), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC; 111/47), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit; 48/13), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC; 149/43)