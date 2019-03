It took FC Cincinnati all of 13 minutes to create an MLS highlight reel goal.

Leonardo Bertone hammered home a volley from outside the penalty area to provide a very memorable first goal in club history.

BERTONE WITH @fccincinnati's FIRST GOAL IN MLS HISTORY https://t.co/C96QExVe7X — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 3, 2019

Bertone came to FC Cincinnati after spending more than seven seasons with Swiss club Young Boys. The midfielder scored only 16 times in 131 appearances in Switzerland and he now has a very impressive and historic highlight to his name.