Jermaine Jones opened his account for the Ontario Fury in quick fashion.

The former U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder scored his first MASL goal on Friday, which looked similar to his famous strike in the 2014 FIFA World Cup against Brazil.

Jones dipped inside before rifling a right-footed shot into the top-right corner.

Ontario would go on to win 5-4 over the Tacoma Stars to keep their postseason hopes alive.