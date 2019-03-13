SBISoccer.com

Red Bulls and Dynamo eliminated from CCL by Liga MX powers

CONCACAF Champions League

Four MLS teams entered the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals this week, but only two remain after Tuesday.

The New York Red Bulls and Houston Dynamo waved goodbye to the Concacaf Champions League on Tuesday night, as both of their tournament campaigns came to an end at the hands of Liga MX opposition.

The Red Bulls suffered the more painful quarterfinals loss in Mexico, falling, 4-2, in the second leg of their series vs. Santos Laguna despite jumping out to a 2-0 lead through the first nine minutes. The Dynamo, meanwhile, were handed a narrow 1-0 defeat by Tigres via a second-half Carlos Salcido strike.

The results saw the Red Bulls lose 6-2 on aggregate while the Dynamo were beaten, 3-0. That leaves Atlanta United and Sporting Kansas City as the two remaining MLS teams in the competition, though both those sides trail in their respective series.

Atlanta United plays host to Monterrey on Wednesday, trailing 3-0 on aggregate. Sporting KC plays host to Panamanian side Independiente on Thursday needing to turn around a 2-1 first-leg deficit.

