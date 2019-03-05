Report: Saief to join FC Cincinnati on-loan

Kenny Saief looks set to join FC Cincinnati on-loan.

According to ESPN, Saief is traveling to Cincinnati to complete his move from Belgian side Anderlecht. Saief still has to pass a physical with the team, and agreement to a few minor details, according to the report.

Goal reported last week that FCC General Manager Luke Sassano was in Belgium attempting to finish the deal for Saief’s services.

Cincinnati is the team closing in on Kenny Saief. I’m told GM Luke Sassano is in Belgium finalizing the deal. Would be a solid pickup for a team in need of a playmaker, and the loan vs. purchase makes him affordable for a team that has burned through much of its TAM-GAM 💰 https://t.co/htTegdviAy — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) February 28, 2019

The 25-year-old Saief has seen a drop in playing time this season, making only 12 league appearances. He registered one assist for Anderlecht who currently are sixth in the Belgian Pro League.

Saief also amassed 110 appearances with Gent prior to his move to Anderlecht, scoring 15 goals. He lifted one league title and one Belgian Super Cup with Gent in 2014-15.

After representing the Israel Youth National Teams, Saief made a one-time switch to the USMNT in 2017. He has won four caps for the first-team, the last being in Nov. 2018 against England.

The arrival of Saief will give the new MLS side a versatile option offensively who can play in both midfield and on the wing.