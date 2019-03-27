Report: USMNT to face Jamaica in June friendly at Audi Field

The U.S. Men’s National Team continued their unbeaten run under Gregg Berhalter this March. Now with the sights set on June, the USMNT reportedly will be facing another Concacaf side in preparation for the Gold Cup.

According to Yahoo Sports, the USMNT will face Jamaica on June 5th a pre-Gold Cup match at Audi Field.

Hearing that the #usmnt will play Jamaica June 5 in that pre-Gold Cup tuneup at Audi Field in Washington D.C. — Doug McIntyre (@ByDougMcIntyre) March 26, 2019

It will be the first meeting between the two sides since the 2017 Gold Cup Final in which the USMNT won 2-1 over the Reggae Boyz.

Since their first meeting in 1988, the USMNT has posted a record of 15-2-8 against Jamaica with the only losses coming in 2012 and 2015.

Jamaica is coming off a pair of March defeats to El Salvador and Costa Rica respectively. Darren Mattocks, Andre Blake, Cory Burke, and Alvas Powell headline the MLS representatives for Jamaica.

The match will come 10 days prior to the start of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.