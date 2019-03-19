SBI Question of the Day: What do you think of Gregg Berhalter's Adams/Yedlin shift?

U.S. Men’s National Team manager Gregg Berhalter started his March camp off with a major revelation on Monday.
For the games against Ecuador and Chile, Tyler Adams will play right back with DeAndre Yedlin in a winger role.
The move raised plenty of eyebrows because of the perception that two of the USMNT’s better players will now be deployed out of position.
What do you think of Berhalter’s first big tactical move as USMNT manager. Cast your vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts on the moves in the comments section.
My initial reaction is one of annoyance, as I really think that Adams is the present and future playing alongside McKennie in the CM. Adams is, even at his young age, better than Bradley and Trapp in the holding role, and it frustrated me a bit to think we’d be giving up quality at that position to get one of them on the field.
However, I want to see how it works out. My suspicion is that this may work an absolute treat against CONCACAF teams, which will get fans drunk on the results early. However, I think in order for us to be competitive in tournaments where spaces will be tight, pace will be faster, and opponents will be more organized and skillful than the Panamas and Canadas of the world, our best players need to line up in their best positions in a formation that accommodates our best talent – not the other way around.
It’s early, and Berhalter is the manager and knows more about the game than any of us do. However, we have seen players in the past put into unnatural roles that look okay for a while against lower competition, but fall apart against better sides.
I’m open to my mind changing here, but my instinct is to let players like Bradley age out and play against teams where the pace and quality won’t wear out his motor (again, this is Bradley now, not 5 years ago) with Adams as RB, but to then play Adams, Yedlin, etc. at their best places against best competition.
voted hated. one thing for sure we will see how it goes. Yedlin still isn’t that good going forward as right back, now he is going to play mid ?
That’s where he is playing now in the biggest league in the World so maybe Benitez doesn’t know what he’s doing either.
Just based on past instances of Yedlin playing more on the wing for the USMNT, I’m not too excited. As I voted, though, we’ll see how it goes.
