SBI Question of the Day: What do you think of Gregg Berhalter's Adams/Yedlin shift?

U.S. Men’s National Team manager Gregg Berhalter started his March camp off with a major revelation on Monday.

For the games against Ecuador and Chile, Tyler Adams will play right back with DeAndre Yedlin in a winger role.

The move raised plenty of eyebrows because of the perception that two of the USMNT’s better players will now be deployed out of position.

What do you think of Berhalter’s first big tactical move as USMNT manager. Cast your vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts on the moves in the comments section.