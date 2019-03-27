SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Gyasi Zardes

The U.S. Men’s National Team gutted out a 1-1 draw against Chile in Houston on Tuesday night, and a lot of the credit for that goes to forward Gyasi Zardes.
Zardes started his contribution early on by setting up Christian Pulisic’s goal in the fourth minute of the match. He was able to pick out a rushing Pulisic with a perfectly weighted through pass for the only USMNT goal of the night.
He was effective defending from the front as well. His determination and work effort made life difficult for Chile’s midfield and defense when they tried to play the ball out of the back on several occasions.
Zardes didn’t score a goal of his own, but he did have an eye for creating chances. In addition to the assist, the play that best represented his night was when he beat a pair of Chilean defenders for a loose ball at the top of the penalty area. He wasn’t able get a shot on target thanks to the defense recovering, but the move displayed the hustle and awareness that made him SBI’s Man of the Match,
Other strong performances came from Pulisic, who scored the goal in his brief cameo before coming off injured, Christian Roldan, who was an efficient passer and overall workhorse out on the wing, and Michael Bradley, who served as the midfield shield, thus allowing the central defense to have a strong game, while also doing well on the ball as the USMNT broke out of their own half.
Who do you think stood out for the USMNT in their draw against Chile? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Hate to admit it, but Zardes played very well. Almost unrecognizable from 2 years ago in his skill and tactical awareness. And his work dropping into the midfield to help on and restart the offense was strong. And Bradley did nothing to hurt his chances of playing in the future. I’ve been wanting him to retire from international duty for several years, but it’s clear he can still contribute against good teams.
Rob, you and Bizzy must have really hated this game. It showed your hate of Bradley has nothing to do with the quality of his play.
To say that Bradley was bad in this game is not only incorrect, it makes its way to near the top of the lies told on-line.
While I can’t say Bradley was bad, I can’t honestly say he was good either. At the end of the day the overall play during this game was sub-par and showed how badly we need Adams, McKennie, & Pulisic on the field.
We were overrun through the middle and were unable to maintain much of any possession. Defensively we we absorbed pressure in a bunker with the hopes of getting a point (draw). Once we shifted to a 3 CB formation we were marginally better, but still lacked in the midfield.
Would like to see us try a 3 CB formation from the start when Adams, McKennie, Pulisic and the rest of this cycle’s core are on the field.
At the other end of the spectrum, Bradley is bad. Really bad.
