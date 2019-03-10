SBISoccer.com

Timothy Tillman makes Bundesliga debut with Nuremberg

Timothy Tillman makes Bundesliga debut with Nuremberg

Americans Abroad

Timothy Tillman makes Bundesliga debut with Nuremberg

By 13 minutes ago

By: |

German-American Timothy Tillman finally got his first taste of Bundesliga action on Sunday.

The 20-year-old made his league debut on Sunday in Nuremberg’s 2-1 road defeat at Hoffenheim. Tillman came on the 58th minute and played the remainder of the match for the visitors.

He would complete nine of his ten passes, and win all four of his defensive duels. However, he couldn’t help Nuremberg snap a 16-match winless run in all competitions.

Tillman represented Germany up to the U-19 level but was reportedly set to switch his allegiance to the U.S. last year. U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team head coach Tab Ramos was in contact with Tillman who did not appear in a U.S. U-20 training camp last March.

Since then, he’s appeared for the German U-19 side while also fighting for first-team minutes at Nuremberg. Tillman joined Bayern Munich’s youth system from Greuther Furth in 2015, and would make 31 appearances and score six goals for Bayern II. He joined Nuremberg on-loan from Bayern.

It is still undecided on whether Tillman will make a one-time switch to the U.S. ahead of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home