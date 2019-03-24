SBISoccer.com

U.S. U-23's Men’s National Team ties Netherlands to close March camp

The U.S. U-23 Men’s National Team closed its March camp on Sunday, bouncing back from Friday’s defeat to Egypt by tying the Netherlands 0-0 in Spain.

Jason Kreis’ side controlled much of the match against the Dutch and having the better of the chances offensively.

After missing the first friendly, Josh Sargent got the nod up top with Timothy Weah and Jeremy Ebobisse next to him. Djordje Mihailovic continued in midfield with Keaton Parks and Cameron Lindley also earning starts.

Antonee Robinson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Julian Araujo, and Miles Robinson helped the U-23’s keep their first clean sheet under head coach Jason Kreis.

San Jose Earthquakes keeper JT Marcinkowski remained in between the posts, having a fairly easy afternoon.

AS Roma’s Justin Kluivert was the marquee name on the Dutch roster, the son of former Ajax, Barcelona, and Netherlands star Patrick Kluivert.

The U.S. U-23’s MNT roster will now travel back to their respective club teams after their first camp together this year.

  • Larry

    Is it too much to ask that an article, such as this, that reports the score along with additional information only marginally related to the game, dedicate a tiny fraction its space to the names of the players who scored? Note that I’m not even asking how they scored. Too difficult or just an inexcusable oversight?

    Like

    Reply
    • Johnnyrazor

      First Half Score: 0-0
      2nd Half Score: 0-0
      Final Score: 0-0
      US Goal Scorers: None
      Netherlands Goal Scorers: None
      ——————————————-
      Is that what you were looking for?

      Like

      Reply
  • Johnnyrazor

    But I heard no real soccer nation would play someone who was a regular in a top league on their U23s?

    Like

    Reply

