U.S. U-23's Men’s National Team ties Netherlands to close March camp

The U.S. U-23 Men’s National Team closed its March camp on Sunday, bouncing back from Friday’s defeat to Egypt by tying the Netherlands 0-0 in Spain.

Jason Kreis’ side controlled much of the match against the Dutch and having the better of the chances offensively.

After missing the first friendly, Josh Sargent got the nod up top with Timothy Weah and Jeremy Ebobisse next to him. Djordje Mihailovic continued in midfield with Keaton Parks and Cameron Lindley also earning starts.

Antonee Robinson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Julian Araujo, and Miles Robinson helped the U-23’s keep their first clean sheet under head coach Jason Kreis.

San Jose Earthquakes keeper JT Marcinkowski remained in between the posts, having a fairly easy afternoon.

AS Roma’s Justin Kluivert was the marquee name on the Dutch roster, the son of former Ajax, Barcelona, and Netherlands star Patrick Kluivert.

The U.S. U-23’s MNT roster will now travel back to their respective club teams after their first camp together this year.