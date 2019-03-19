U.S. U-23s name Kreis head coach, Sargent and Weah headline his first squad

U.S. Soccer made a pair of major announcements on Tuesday, naming the head coach and roster for the U-23 Men’s National Team.

Former NYCFC, Orlando City, and Real Salt Lake boss Jason Kreis has been named the new head coach of the U.S. U-23 team. The 46-year-old had been linked to the position after recently been hired as part of Inter Miami CF’s technical staff.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity. It’s an opportunity to be a part of a new system under the leadership of Gregg Berhalter and Earnie Stewart leading the National Team the way that they are,” Kreis said in a statement issued by U.S. Soccer. “I’m a big fan of both of them. It’s an opportunity to work with the country’s brightest young stars. We have some fantastic young players. And it’s an opportunity to represent your country. In my opinion, that’s the highest honor of all.”

Kreis announced his first roster as well on Tuesday with the team beginning preparations to quality for the 2020 Olympics. Timothy Weah, Josh Sargent, Djordje Mihailovic, and Antonee Robinson headlined the 23-player roster after all seeing time previously with the senior squad.

The U.S. U-23 Men’s National Team will take on Egypt on Friday before facing the Netherlands on Sunday in upcoming friendlies. Both matches will take place in Spain.

Here is the entire 23-player roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Jonathan Klinsmann (Hertha BSC/GER; Newport Beach, Calif.), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes; Alamo, Calif.)

DEFENDERS: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; Lompac, Calif.), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City/WAL; Southend-on-Sea, England), Marco Farfan (Portland Timbers; Portland, Ore.), Jack Maher (Indiana; Caseyville, Ill.), Matthew Olosunde (Manchester United/ENG; Trenton, N.J.), Donovan Pines (D.C. United; Clarksville, Md.), Lucas Pos (FC Lausanne-Sport/SUI; Irvine, Calif.), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic/ENG; Milton Keyes, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC; Arlington, Mass.)

MIDFIELDERS: Derrick Jones (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Penn.), Cameron Lindley (Orlando City SC; Carmel, Ind.), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; Lemont, Ill.), Keaton Parks (New York City FC; Plano, Texas), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers; Alexandria, Va.), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; St. Paul, Minn.)

FORWARDS: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers; Bethesda, Md.), Josh Perez (LAFC; La Habra, Calif.), Emmanuel Sabbi (Hobro IK/DEN; Columbus, Ohio), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; O’Fallon, MO), Tim Weah (Celtic FC/SCO; Rosedale, N.Y.), Haji Wright (Schalke/GER; Los Angeles, Calif.)