USMNT drawn with Canada, Cuba in Concacaf Nations League

CONCACAF Nations League

By 9 minutes ago

The inaugural Concacaf Nations League is one step closer to kicking off and the U.S. Men’s National Team learned their fate in League A.

Wednesday evening saw Gregg Berhalter’s side get paired with Canada and Cuba in Group A. In qualifying, Canada finished with a perfect 4-0-0 record while Cuba posted a 3-1-0 record to earn their places in League A with the USMNT. Haiti, Martinique, Curacao, and Bermuda rounded out the six sides who qualified for League A.

Also in League A is Concacaf heavyweights Mexico and Costa Rica who have been placed in Groups B and D respectively. El Tri will deal with the likes of Panama and Bermuda while Honduras and Trinidad & Tobago have been paired in Group C.

The USMNT will begin group stage action later this October with a champion in each league to be crowned. The final will take place in March 2020.

Here’s a closer look at the entire Concacaf Nations League draw:

League A

Group A: United States, Canada, Cuba,

Group B: Mexico, Panama, Bermuda

Group C: Honduras, Trinidad & Tobago, Martinique,

Group D: Costa Rica, Haiti, Curacao,

League B

Group A: French Guiana, St. Kitts & Nevis, Belice, Granada

Group B: El Salvador, Dominican Republic, St. Lucia, Montserrat

Group C: Jamaica, Guyana, Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica

Group D: Nicaragua, Suriname, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Aruba

League C

Group A: Barbados, Cayman Islands, St. Martin, U.S. Virgin Islands

Group B: Bonaire, Bahamas, British Virgin Islands

Group C: Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Anguila

Group D: Guadalupe, Turks & Caicos, St. Maarten,

