USMNT holds off Chile for tie, remains unbeaten under Berhalter

The U.S. Men’s National Team started strong in its friendly against Chile, but eventually had to withstand pressure from its CONMEBOL opponent to earn a positive result.
Ultimately, the teams settled for a 1-1 draw at BBVA Compass Stadium.
Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the third minute, benefiting from great control and service from Gyasi Zardes.
Zardes was able to hold up a long pass from Ethan Horvath and played Pulisic in one-on-one toward goal.
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder chipped Gabriel Arias to give the hosts a 1-0 advantage. It was Pulisic’s 10th goal for the USMNT, making him the youngest player to reach that milestone.
Chile would answer in quick succession, taking advantage of sloppy defending by the USMNT. Oscar Opazo’s deflected effort off of Matt Miazga beat Horvath to the right side of the goal.
Pulisic’s night ended before halftime, as the 20-year-old was replaced by Sebastian Lletget due to a reported right quadriceps injury. The injury came four days after fellow midfielder Weston McKennie suffered an ankle ligament injury against Ecuador.
Zardes had the best opportunity in the second half to put the USMNT back in front. After good control inside of the box, Zardes had a look in the direction of goal but skied his effort into the stands.
Defensively, the USMNT bunkered down and was able to keep Chile off the scoreboard for a second time. Matt Miazga and Michael Bradley put in strong shifts outside of the opening goal while Cristian Roldan was also among the top performers on the evening.
The USMNT end March still unbeaten under Berhalter and will be in action next in June prior to the Concacaf Gold Cup.
Probably what should have been expected given the lack of Adams and McKennie. I thought the game was pretty even until Pulisic went out even though Chile had more possession at that point the US was still very dangerous. Chile then really took over until Berhalter changed formations which seemed to be effective.
– Pulisic and Zardes clearly benefited from the week of working together, looked more in sync
-Miazga and Omar were good enough defensively, but neither can play the ball out of the back like Long and Brooks
-Yedlin showed why people were excited that he had been moved to wing
-Really wished we could have seen what Adams and McKennie would have done with Vidal
-Horvath looked good enough to be a back up the level of pressure was so different though it is hard to compare his distribution based on this match
-Bradley did fine but showed his legs are lacking against top-level teams
-The team was very left-sided there were times I forgot Roldan and Baird were out there.
-Seems like there is plenty of room for Gall, Weah, Manneh, Holmes, and others to still break in on the wing. Both Baird and Arriola got into good spots but usually lost it before anything came of it.
-One odd observation that’s the first time I’ve seen a Bradley interview after a match where he looked like he enjoyed playing soccer. Probably reading too much into it, but the guys seem to enjoy the new staff.
Those who can’t wait to jump on Bradley’s errors will be pretty disappointed by this game. In fact all of Zardes, Gonzales, and Bradley had very good games. Not a great game for those who think only new faces should be on this US team.
Ream pulled off his patented bone-headed play, but was outstanding otherwise.
I was not impressed with any of the subs, except perhaps Lletget.
Horvath did all you would expect of a keeper and hit Zardes with that long ball that Pulisic finished off.
We learned that Bradely is still better than Trapp, relearned that Pulisic is great with some open space to exploit, that the transformation of Zardes under Berhalter in the last year was pretty amazing, that Arriola can carry the ball with speed, but still fails on the final ball, Baird looked very good (but if he had finished that long ball Bradley put on his foot, he would have looked great), Miazga and Gonzales are solid CBs, and that Lewis can unsettle a defense.
Yes, I know the Bradley haters will say that McKennie, Adams or Trapp would have done better than Bradley, but in truth they would not have in this game at that position.
Roldan had such a poor game. How can he be one of the top performers?
