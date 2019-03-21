USMNT vs. Ecuador: Your Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team opens up their March friendly schedule with a showdown against Ecuador in Orlando on Thursday night.

After earning his first pair of victories as USMNT head coach, Gregg Berhlater now has his first full-strength squad to choose from. European standouts Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie all have been included in Berhalter’s starting XI while Tim Ream is captaining the team for the first time in his career.

Ream will be paired up with Aaron Long and John Brooks in the heart of the USMNT backline while Gyasi Zardes and Jordan Morris have been given the nod up top. Jesse Gonzalez, Christian Ramirez, Nick Lima, and Omar Gonzalez have not been dressed for this match.

Like the USMNT, Ecuador are coming off no involvement in the FIFA World Cup and are trying to prepare for this summer’s Copa America. Manchester United midfielder Antonio Valencia is the marquee name for Ecuador while the MLS trio of Carlos Gruezo, Romario Ibarra, and Jhegson Mendez all have been given the starting nod.

The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on this afternoon’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.

Enjoy the match.