USMNT vs. Ecuador: Your Live Commentary

U.S. Men's National Team

The U.S. Men’s National Team opens up their March friendly schedule with a showdown against Ecuador in Orlando on Thursday night.

After earning his first pair of victories as USMNT head coach, Gregg Berhlater now has his first full-strength squad to choose from. European standouts Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie all have been included in Berhalter’s starting XI while Tim Ream is captaining the team for the first time in his career.

Ream will be paired up with Aaron Long and John Brooks in the heart of the USMNT backline while Gyasi Zardes and Jordan Morris have been given the nod up top. Jesse Gonzalez, Christian Ramirez, Nick Lima, and Omar Gonzalez have not been dressed for this match.

Like the USMNT, Ecuador are coming off no involvement in the FIFA World Cup and are trying to prepare for this summer’s Copa America. Manchester United midfielder Antonio Valencia is the marquee name for Ecuador while the MLS trio of Carlos Gruezo, Romario Ibarra, and Jhegson Mendez all have been given the starting nod.

The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on this afternoon’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.

Enjoy the match.

  • Dennis

    I thought Arriola was active and well-positioned, but unable to connect with the final ball.

    Zardes scored because Equador’s left him alone with a30 yards of space and LLeget gound him. Still the keeper should have had that!

    Long was my MOM he covered for Adams seamlessly and made no mistakes.

    Trapp and Bradley had little to do since the opposing mids were content to pass back for nearly the entire game. It is hard to look good as a defensive mid if there is nothing to defend!

    Adams proved once again that he can run forever and he had some good moments in the attack.

    Morris did well until they figured him out and then a 2nd option did not seem to be there.

    • Johnnyrazor

      Trapp’s passing was really good in the first half, Ecuador really sunk deep in the 2nd so hard to judge apples to apples on he and Bradley. Seeing Wil Trapp MOTM headline pop up not sure he was that influential.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Final: USMNT 1 – Ecuador 0. Gyasi Zardes’ deflected effort proves to be the game-winner as the USMNT remains perfect under Gregg Berhalter. Wil Trapp, Paul Arriola, and Aaron Long were our standout performers while Jordan Morris and Zardes up to his goal were pretty quiet. Sean Johnson did not have to make a save to earn a clean sheet in his first start in six years. Expect some lineup changes next Tuesday as USMNT closes March slate against Chile. Thanks for joining us!

    • Johnnyrazor

      He had that beautiful layoff to Pulisic that was one of the better chances on the night.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Gyasi Zardes’ deflected effort loops over Dominguez’s head and goes in! 1-0 USMNT. 81′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    McKennie’s early diagnosis is a left ankle sprain. A lot better news than what the play looked. 80′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Definitely a sad look on McKennie’s face as he’s stretchered off. Don’t expect him to play against Chile next week to be honest with Schalke needing him for important league fixtures.

  • I scored three goals in one game

    If that right side gets exposed by Ecuador then that might be a problem

  • Larry Henry Jr

    U.S. subs: DeAndre Yedlin on for Jordan Morris. Cristian Roldan on for injured McKennie. 69′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Left thigh contusion for Wil Trapp. Report after the midfielder was subbed. 64′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Second U.S. sub: Sebastian Lletget on for Christian Pulisic. Good outing for Pulisic but he was unable to help the side find the final product in front of goal. 62′

    • Seth Davey

      Pulisic was awful tonight; thank goodness he is gone now. Dude needs a boost of confidence in a big way. Shadow of his former self

  • Larry Henry Jr

    DeAndre Yedlin, Cristian Roldan, Sebastian Lletget, Jonathan Lewis, Michael Bradley all warming up for U.S. 54′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Halftime sub for Ecuador: Leonardo Campana on for Renato Ibarra. This is the 18-year-old’s senior debut.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    HT: USMNT 0 – Ecuador 0. Big save from Alexander Dominguez as he kept out Paul Arriola from close range. Nothing threatening from the Conmebol side yet but a lot still to go. 45 down, 45 left to go from Orlando. More to come.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Definitely an encouraging half by the USMNT but need to create more chances inside the box. Arriola lively, Pulisic creating chances but nothing great from Zardes/Morris yet. 45′

      • Johnnyrazor

        His touch has been poor, he has been frequently dispossessed, and was responsible for Ecuador’s only real chance.

    Arriola has been lively so far. His cross is headed high and wide by Pulisic. 37′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Another nice looking move by U.S. sees Jordan Morris play a cross which Zardes misses. Arriola scores but its whistled for offsides. 30′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Arriola with the best chance so far but Alex Dominguez coming up with a huge save. 25′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Good to see the U.S. string some passes together especially out of the back but still neither side with any clear-cut chances offensively. 21′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Ecuador with three attacking players at midfield waiting to spring a counter off U.S. corner. 14′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Corner Ecuador after Romario Ibarra deflects a pass off Long. All MLS battle there. 10′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Antonio Valencia vs. Tim Ream should be a neat battle to watch. Both Premier League guys who are in the latter stages of their career and experienced at both levels. 9′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Trapp with a great pickout for Arriola who is unable to get a cross past the Ecuadorian backline. 3′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    We’re underway from Orlando. Familiar face on Ecuador bench as Hernan Dario Gomez is the head coach. Was the head coach of Panama when the USMNT failed to qualify for 2018 WC.

  • Lost in Space

    Well we can at least hopefully put an end to the concept of Omar being apart of the squad going forwards.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Good evening everyone! Hope you all are excited for tonight’s friendly against Ecuador. Definitely a strong lineup for USMNT. Sean Johnson earns his first start for team in six years while Tim Ream wears the captain’s armband for the first time. Kickoff coming up from Orlando.

  • Gary

    Not the least bit surprised to not see Yedlin in the 11 since GB let us know Adams was playing RB. Yedlin is not a CM, which is what GB wants out of that spot, and unless hes improved significantly (dont watch much Newcastle) Yedlin is pretty underwhelming on the offensive side of the ball. I like the 11 assuming theres a better option than zardes in the pipeline. Not my top 11 but im excited to see what this group does tonight

  • Dennis

    So we know 8 of the 10 field players. In Goal is ? Horvath?
    The other 2 field players are? Bradley and Yedlin?

