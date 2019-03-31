“More to come” from Vela after hat trick in San Jose

There is zero argument about it, LAFC is the best team in Major League Soccer. Although the MLS leaders have only played five matches, they have been ruthless to start the season and are riding an early-season candidate for MVP so far.

Carlos Vela continued his strong 2019 with a hat trick in LAFC’s 5-0 trouncing of the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. His performance may have been against the worst team in MLS but it capped off a month of March where the 30-year-old registered six goals and three assists.

“I think when I come here I had good feelings about everything that they would build,” Vela said. “We are enjoying it right now, we know it’s important for us we are trying not to just have a team, but to play well and make it enjoyable for our fans. We work really hard everyday to make our performances like that.”

“They played one-against-one all the field, so we have really quick guys in the middle and attack. We found the spaces, we find the good moments to do the counter-attacks, so I think it was a very good game. It’s just the start though, we have to keep working if we want to have more games like that.”

The Earthquakes did their best to neutralize Vela with their man-on-man defending but it did not work. The easiest finish of his career came eight minutes in after a failed clearance by Quakes keeper Daniel Vega allowed Vela to tap into an empty net.

Diego Rossi set up Vela for his second goal of the opening-half before the Mexican Men’s National Team forward capped his performance with a wonderfully taken long-range effort. Saturday may have been LAFC’s easiest contest so far but it was another example of Vela’s hardworking style of play as he continues to put himself in MLS’ elite.

“I always work to be the best player. In Spain we had Messi and Ronaldo so it was tough to be the best,” Vela said. “Here I feel like I am in a good level, still having a good feeling about things and I think I can be one of the best players in the league. I am trying to show every game that I can work on that.”

“In all ways he’s committed to the team,” LAFC head coach Bob Bradley said. “Everybody is participating and trying to make an impact. When we lose the ball we want players tracking back to win it back. If we can play quickly we do, if not then we try to be organized and get everyone back into formation. Carlos sees that it works with some of the best teams in the world and he does those things because he is that type of person.”

Vela’s introduction to MLS last season was also a positive showing for LAFC in their inaugural campaign. The club achieved plenty in 2018, finishing third in the Western Conference as well as nine points clear of their local rivals, LA Galaxy. Vela went on to score 16 goals and add 13 assists but also become the face of his franchise for years to come.

Even with his age rising, Vela’s role with LAFC has never been greater as the team aims for continued success in their second MLS season. The team has asked Vela to become more involved without the ball which has been visible in the early matches of the season. Bradley has noticed his changes and praises his work ethic so far in 2019.

“He’s a good player,” Bradley said. “This year he’s had such a good way of moving on the pitch. Instead of working his way to win the ball, he’s found a really good balance of being on the move more. And as a team we’ve found better ways of getting him involved which will help us moving forward.”

“We challenge Carlos to be better all the time,” Bradley said. “I took a lot of heat because somewhere along the lines, I mentioned Messi and he is the best player I’ve seen in my life. But Carlos needs to be challenged at the top level, he gets it. He enjoys the football that we play, he enjoys having a bigger leadership role and I think it’s visible every time he steps on the field.”

After breezing through some of 2018’s playoff teams in March, LAFC now prepares for a busy month of April which sees a pair of matches against Seattle looming after Easter. For Vela, who has went through positive spells in Spain during his playing career, he feels more is to come even with six goals to his name already.

“I am in very good form right now, one of the best in my career,” Vela said. “I still don’t think I’ve reached the top yet. There is more to come.”