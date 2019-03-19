Vidal, Aranguiz, Isla headline Chile roster for USMNT friendly

Seven days prior to their encounter with the Chilean National Team, the U.S. Men’s National Team now know who will be suiting up for their opponents.

Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz, and Mauricio Isla headline the 24-player roster. Vidal is the marquee name after stints with Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, and Juventus domestically. The 31-year-old Barcelona man has won 105 caps for Chile, totaling 26 goals.

Aranguiz joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 after numerous years in South America. The 29-year-old has 66 caps with Chile and is an experienced midfielder. Isla has seen time in both Italy and England and currently is playing in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

Sporting KC’s Diego Rubio is the lone MLS representative on the roster. Rubio has won four caps and last appeared in Sept. 2018 against South Korea.

Like the USMNT, Chile is coming off a year with no Would Cup involvement. Reinaldo Rueda’s side will entertain Mexico in San Diego on March 22nd before taking on the USMNT four days later in Houston.

Here’s the entire 24-player roster for Chile:

GOALKEEPERS: Gabriel Arias (Racing Club), Brayan Cortes (Colo-Colo), Lawrence Vigouroux (Swindon Town).

DEFENDERS: Paulo Diaz (Al Ahli Saudi FC), Mauricio Isla (Fenerbahce), Gonzalo Jara (Estudiantes de La Plata), Igor Lichnovsky (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Maripan (Deportivo Alaves), Eugenio Mena (Racing), Oscar Opazo (Colo-Colo), Sebastian Vegas (Morelia).

MIDFIELDERS: Arturo Vidal (Barcelona), Diego Valdes (Santos Laguna), Erick Thumb (Bologna), Esteban Pavez (Colo-Colo), Gary Medel (Besiktas), Jimmy Martinez (Universidad de Chile), Pablo Hernandez (Independiente), Charles Aranguiz (Bayer Leverkusen).

FORWARDS: Nicolas Castillo (America), Jean Meneses (Club Leon), Felipe Mora (UNAM), Ivan Morales (Colo-Colo), Diego Rubio (Sporting KC).