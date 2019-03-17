Zack Steffen to miss March friendlies with knee injury

Zack Steffen will not be playing a role in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s upcoming March friendlies.

The USMNT announced on Sunday that Steffen has withdrew from this week’s camp after sustaining a minor knee injury with the Columbus Crew on Saturday in MLS duty. Steffen helped the Crew to a 1-0 league win over FC Dallas but was diagnosed with the injury after the match.

https://twitter.com/USMNT/status/1107357101104549888

Steffen will be replaced by FC Dallas keeper Jesse Gonzalez on the roster. Gonzalez was included in the USMNT’s 1-1 friendly win over Portugal in Nov. 2017 but is still in search of his first cap.

The 23-year-old will battle with Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson for the No. 1 spot in friendlies against Ecuador and Chile on Mar. 21st and 26th respectively.