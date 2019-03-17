Zack Steffen to miss March friendlies with knee injury

Zack Steffen will not be playing a role in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s upcoming March friendlies.
The USMNT announced on Sunday that Steffen has withdrew from this week’s camp after sustaining a minor knee injury with the Columbus Crew on Saturday in MLS duty. Steffen helped the Crew to a 1-0 league win over FC Dallas but was diagnosed with the injury after the match.
Steffen will be replaced by FC Dallas keeper Jesse Gonzalez on the roster. Gonzalez was included in the USMNT’s 1-1 friendly win over Portugal in Nov. 2017 but is still in search of his first cap.
The 23-year-old will battle with Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson for the No. 1 spot in friendlies against Ecuador and Chile on Mar. 21st and 26th respectively.
And it starts. I wonder how many more get injured before the 1st game? I’m thinking 1 in camp. Then 1 or 2 get hurt in the game or during the practice leading to them getting released before the 2nd game.
This is why I feel we need to keep playing guys like Shaq Moore, Eric Palmer-Brown, Carter-Vickers, and why Sargent and Weah should be on this team. And Novakovich should DEFINITELY be on this team.
Amon also is surprising to not get a sniff at all.
Wait, Steffen’s injury is the reason why we need to bring in Shaq Moore?
