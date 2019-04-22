Busio, Reyna headline U.S. U-17 squad for Concacaf U-17 Championship

Gianluca Busio and Giovanni Reyna will lead the U.S. Under-17 National Team into the Concacaf U-17 Championship in May.

Busio, who has three goals in six games for Sporting Kansas City, is one of two players who have spent time on an MLS field this season in the squad.

D.C. United’s Griffin Yow, who debuted on Sunday against New York City FC, is the other.

Danny Leyva and Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez join the squad fresh off their win with the Seattle Sounders in the U-17 Champions Division of the Generation Adidas Cup.

Ocampo-Chavez won the Golden Boot in the tournament and Leyva earned the Golden Ball.

The Concacaf U-17 Championship runs from May 1-16 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The US U-17s will open the tournament on May 2 against Canada before playing Barbados on May 4 and Guatemala on May 6.

U.S. U-17 Roster for Concacaf U-17 Championship

Goalkeepers: Damian Las (Chicago Fire), Chituru Odunze (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Defenders: Axel Alejandre (FC United), Adam Armour (North Carolina FC), Mauricio Cuevas (LA Galaxy), Tayvon Gray (New York City FC), Kobe Hernandez (LA Galaxy), Joe Scally (New York City FC), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls)

Midfielders: Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City), Gilbert Fuentes (San Jose Earthquakes), Bryang Kayo (D.C. United), Daniel Leyva (Seattle Sounders), Adam Saldana (LA Galaxy)

Forwards: Jack de Vries (Philadelphia Union), Tyler Freeman (Sporting Kansas City), Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez (Seattle Sounders), Ricardo Pepi (North Texas SC), Giovanni Reyna (Unattached), Griffin Yow (D.C. United)