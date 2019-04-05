Monterrey thumps Sporting KC in CCL semifinal first leg

Sporting Kansas City’s hopes of winning the Concacaf Champions League were diminished greatly by Liga MX Monterrey on Thursday night.

Monterrey trounced the Major League Soccer side 5-0 in the first leg of two-legged semifinal series down in Mexico.

Dorian Pabon was the first Monterrey attacker to rip through the Sporting KC defense in the seventh minute.

Pabon latched on to an assist from Rogelio Funes Mori, darted past a pair of defenders and opened up the floodgates on a long night for the Sporting KC defense.

Seven minutes later, Aviles Hurtado finished from close range at the right post after Tim Melia failed to collect the ball near the goal line.

Monterrey continued to thrash the Sporting KC back line in the second half, with Jesus Gallardo depositing the third goal in the 55th minute following a surging run down the left side of the penalty area.

Things went from bad to worse in the 70th minute, when Nicolas Sanchez sent his penalty kick into the roof of the net.

Hurtado earned the penalty kick after he was brought down in the middle of the box.

Monterrey finished off its impressive offensive performance in the 76th minute, when Pabon finished off a cross from Rodolfo Pizarro

The five-goal outburst from Monterrey sent it into the second leg next Thursday at Children’s Mercy Park with a significant advantage.

All it’ll take is one away goal from the Liga MX side in Kansas City to officially finish off the series and send it into the final.