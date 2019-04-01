Report: Atletico Madrid to be 2019 MLS All-Star Game opponents

Atletico Madrid will reportedly be the 2019 opponents at this summer’s MLS All-Star Game.
According to Sports Illustrated, the current second-place side in La Liga will make the trip to Orlando City Stadium to face MLS’ best. No official date for the All-Star Game has yet been determined.
Diego Simeone’s men will be the latest European giant to participate in the summer classic following the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal. Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata, Jan Oblak, and Koke are the marquee names on Atletico’s current roster.
The MLS All-Stars have lost in shootouts to Real Madrid and Juventus the last two seasons.
Atletico will also participate in this summer’s International Champions Cup, facing Chivas on July 23rd in Texas before taking on rivals Real Madrid three days later in New Jersey.
2018
2018

Manager: Argentina Gerardo Martino (Atlanta United)
1 United States GK Brad Guzan (Atlanta United) 🇺🇸
2 United States MF Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls) 🇺🇸
3 United States DF Michael Parkhurst (Atlanta United) 🇺🇸
4 Mexico MF Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy)
5 Costa Rica DF Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United)
6 Spain MF Ilie Sánchez (Sporting Kansas City)
8 Argentina MF Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)
10 Paraguay MF Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United)
11 Mexico FW Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) (Captain)
12 Italy FW Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC)
13 Finland MF Alexander Ring (New York City FC)
14 Honduras MF Alberth Elis (Houston Dynamo)
15 Venezuela FW Josef Martínez (Atlanta United)
16 United States GK Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew) 🇺🇸
17 Peru MF Yoshimar Yotún (Orlando City)
18 Argentina MF Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact)
19 Belgium DF Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles FC)
20 United States DF Matt Hedges (FC Dallas) 🇺🇸
21 Colombia FW Darwin Quintero (Minnesota United)
22 Argentina MF Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United)
23 United States DF Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City) 🇺🇸
24 United States DF Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls) 🇺🇸
25 Panama DF Michael Murillo (New York Red Bulls)
26 Canada MF Alphonso Davies (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
27 France MF Wilfried Zahibo (New England Revolution)
28 England FW Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls)
