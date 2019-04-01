Report: Atletico Madrid to be 2019 MLS All-Star Game opponents

Atletico Madrid will reportedly be the 2019 opponents at this summer’s MLS All-Star Game.

According to Sports Illustrated, the current second-place side in La Liga will make the trip to Orlando City Stadium to face MLS’ best. No official date for the All-Star Game has yet been determined.

Diego Simeone’s men will be the latest European giant to participate in the summer classic following the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal. Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata, Jan Oblak, and Koke are the marquee names on Atletico’s current roster.

The MLS All-Stars have lost in shootouts to Real Madrid and Juventus the last two seasons.

Atletico will also participate in this summer’s International Champions Cup, facing Chivas on July 23rd in Texas before taking on rivals Real Madrid three days later in New Jersey.