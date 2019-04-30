Report: David Wagner to become Schalke manager

David Wagner is set to return to Germany.

According to BBC Sport, the German-American is reportedly set to become the next manager of Bundesliga side Schalke.

Wagner, 47, last served as manager of England’s Huddersfield Town from 2015 to January 2019. He helped the club earn promotion into the Premier League heading into the 2017-18 season, but mutually parted ways with the club this past January with the club sitting bottom of the league.

Wagner played for Schalke from 1995-97, making 29 appearances for the club and scoring two goals. He also served as head coach of Borussia Dortmund II, during Jurgen Klopp’s time as first-team manager.

Schalke eased their relegation worries with a 4-2 Rivierderby win over Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

The Gelsenkirchen side are six points from the relegation playoff with three matches remaining. Schalke hosts Augsburg this Sunday at home.