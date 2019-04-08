Report: Manchester United scouting Luciano Acosta

Luciano Acosta has been under the watchful eye of several European clubs and now the midfielder is reportedly on the radar of one of England’s biggest clubs.

According to the Athletic, Manchester United sent a scout to D.C. United’s 4-0 loss to LAFC on Saturday to watch Acosta in action. The Argentine is also being looked at by clubs in France’s Ligue 1, the Turkish Superliga, and teams from the Middle East, according to the report.

Acosta, 24, has made 100 league appearances for D.C. since 2016. He has scored 19 goals and added 28 assists during his time in D.C., helping the club to a berth in last season’s knockout round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The playmaker came close to moving to Paris Saint-Germain this past January but the Ligue 1 giants and D.C. United were unable to make a deal before the closure of the Transfer Window.

Acosta’s role with D.C. has grown significantly over the years and a move to England would leave a major hole in the club’s attack.

Ben Olsen’s side is coming off its first loss of the season and will look to rebound on Tuesday against the Montreal Impact.