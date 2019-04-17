Report: Red Bulls in talks with Henry over head coaching job

A familiar face has been linked with a return to the New York Red Bulls.

According to Sky Sports, the New York Red Bulls are in talks with former standout Thierry Henry to be the club’s next head coach.

Henry played for the Red Bulls from 2010-14, scoring 51 goals in 122 matches for the club. He also helped the club lift a Supporters Shield in 2013.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Juventus player was sacked in January by Ligue 1 side AS Monaco after winning only four league matches in five months at the helm. He also served as an assistant with the Belgian National Team.

The Red Bulls are currently 1-3-2 through their opening six matches this season. They ended a three-match winless run last Sunday in a 2-2 draw at Sporting KC.

Chris Armas’ side next face the New England Revolution on Saturday.