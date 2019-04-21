Report: Red Bulls to appoint Henry as new head coach

Thierry Henry is reportedly set to become the new head coach of the New York Red Bulls.

According to Sky Sports, Henry will be appointed as the Red Bulls new boss next week. Henry had been in discussions with the club to take over for Chris Armas. Red Bull head of global soccer Oliver Mintzlaff is flying to London to complete the deal, according to the report.

The defending Supporters Shield winners have struggled of late, failing to win in five straight. They have posted a 1-4-2 record through seven matches which has them in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

Henry spent four seasons with the Red Bulls, scoring 52 goals in 135 appearances. He helped New York lift one Supporters Shield before retiring.

Since his playing career, Henry served as an assistant with the Belgium National Team before joining Ligue 1 side Monaco as manager in 2018. He was sacked in January 2019 after posting just a 4-11-5 record.

New York returns home this weekend to face FC Cincinnati.