SBI QOTD: Did Zlatan go too far against RSL's Onouha?

It’s safe to say that both L.A. Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Real Salt Lake defender Nedum Onuoha had an interesting battle in the L.A. Galaxy’s 2-1 win over RSL on Sunday.

Zlatan, frustrated that he wasn’t seeing as much of the ball as he’d like, took it out on Onuoha, grabbed him and spun him to the ground at the hour-mark. Zlatan earned a yellow for his tackle, but Onouha got into Zlatan’s face about it afterward as well.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic went into the locker room apparently to apologize to Nedum Onuoha for fouling and taunting him during the game. Nedum wanted no part of his apology. #mls #RSL #rsltid pic.twitter.com/F2zcmPTbC2 — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) April 29, 2019

Both players mixed up with one another for the final 30 minutes and afterward in the locker room, Onuoha wouldn’t accept an apology from Zlatan.

“He came in to apologize after the game, because from 60 minutes in, he’s saying to me he’s going to do me, he’s going to hurt me for that game,” Onuoha said. “And this is the guy who’s the face of the MLS, as he calls himself, but this is the way he plays on the field.

“So I don’t care. Someone comes in and tries to do that to me – you don’t say that on the field. I don’t care. I’m not going to accept his apology. It’s unacceptable.”

Zlatan didn’t have much of a response, but said that he “likes to feel alive.”

“I like when it becomes duels and that, because sometimes – not that I fall asleep, but I don’t feel alive if they don’t actually activate me. … When I get angry, I feel good.”

