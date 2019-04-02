SBI Team of the Month: LAFC

LAFC’s second season in Major League Soccer has gotten off to a phenomenal start.

Bob Bradley’s side is the best in MLS after one month, and its established its dominance with a few dominant performances to earn the SBI Team of the Month.

The Black and Gold are 4-0-1 with 13 points and have a +10 goal differential to lead the Supporters’ Shield and Western Conference standings.

LAFC picked up back-to-back wins over Sporting Kansas City and Portland to open up the season, and followed with victories over Real Salt Lake and San Jose to close out March.

The only match in which LAFC dropped points came against New York City FC in Week 3 on the tight field at Yankee Stadium.

Sporting Kansas City and D.C. United also shined in March and were more then deserving of honorable mention.