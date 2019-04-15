Sporting KC-Red Bulls share points in four goal shootout

Sporting Kansas City may not have rebounded with three points from their Concacaf Champions League exit but they did fight back for a deserved tie.

Gianluca Busio’s 88th minute equalizer extended SKC’s home unbeaten run to nine matches in MLS play with a 2-2 draw against the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

Johnny Russell’s composed finish gave Peter Vermes’ side a first-half lead with the Scotsman registering his fourth goal of the season.

Russell played a 1-2 with Krisztian Nemeth and slotted a left-footed shot into the bottom-left corner.

It would the best chance for either side until the visitors leveled the score.

Daniel Royer rounded Tim Melia on a breakaway in the 52nd minute to make it 1-1. Cristhian Casseres’ chipped ball over the SKC backline allowed the Austrian the opportunity to score his easiest goal of the season.

Three minutes after coming onto the pitch, Brian White looked to have iced a victory for Chris Armas’ side. A deadly cross in by Kaku allowed the striker to head into the right side of the goal.

SKC’s late pressure paid off with 16-year-old Gianluca Busio benefitting from good positioning. Graham Zusi’s deflected effort following a corner kick allowed Busio to redirect the shot into an empty goal. It was the third straight match that Busio found the back of the net.

Daniel Salloi rattled the crossbar in stoppage time which would save the Red Bulls a point.

Frustration boiled over however for Kaku as the playmaker was sent off late. The midfielder kicked a ball into the stands off a ballboy, which saw both teams come together on the sidelines.

SKC (2-3-1) travels to San Jose on April 20th while New York (1-2-3) takes on New England on the same night in Foxborough.

Man of the Match

Busio came up with the goods to help his team earn a point at home.

Moment of the Match

Salloi almost earned all three points for SKC as he rattled the crossbar in stoppage time.

Match to Forget

Bradley Wright-Phillips was a non-factor for the Red Bulls, eventually being replaced by goalscorer White.