The Best of MLS Week 5: Vela, Pozuelo and more

Some of the highest-profile players in Major League Soccer made the biggest impact in Week 5.

The weekend started with Toronto FC’s new signing dominating New York City FC, and the league’s best player through one month delivered yet another standout showing on Saturday.

Saturday’s slate was chock full of blowouts, which gave us plenty of options to choose from for our Team of the Week.

Below is a look at who the SBI Soccer staff thought was the best of MLS in Week 5.

Player of the Week

Carlos Vela notched a hat-trick in LAFC’s 5-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Mexican international holds a two-goal advantage in the Golden Boot race with six goals through one month.

Team of the Week

Sporting Kansas City trounced Montreal at Children’s Mercy Park 7-1 on Saturday.

Krisztian Nemeth recorded a hat-trick, while Johnny Russell and Gerso Fernandes also played key roles in the attacking onslaught.

Young Player of the Week

Paxton Pomykal‘s remarkable start to the season continued on Saturday, as he deposited the first two goals of his MLS career against Real Salt Lake.

Goal of the Week

There were many candidates for this honor, but we chose Alejandro Pozuelo’s audacious chip in the 78th minute of Toronto FC’s 4-0 win over New York City FC on Friday night.