Tulsa Roughnecks terminate player's contract after racial abuse

USL Championship side Tulsa Roughnecks terminated the contract of midfielder Fabian Bastidas on Sunday after he directed racial slurs at Atiba Harris of the OKC Energy.

Harris brought the incident to the attention of the clubs and the league after Saturday’s game.

Tonight in our @USLChampionship game; a player from @RoughnecksFC called me the N-word not once but twice on the field to try to insult me. I told the ref but the game cont’d 🤷🏾‍♂️…We really need to put a stop to this nonsense @EnergyFC. Love over hate — Atiba Harris (@AtibaHarris) April 28, 2019

The Roughnecks acted swiftly on the actions of their player, and by Sunday night, Bastidas was no longer on the club’s roster.

In an official club statement from Roughnecks president Barry Williams, the team announced the termination of Bastidas’ contract.