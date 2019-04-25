SBISoccer.com

USMNT to host Jamaica in June friendly at Audi Field

USMNT to host Jamaica in June friendly at Audi Field

Featured

USMNT to host Jamaica in June friendly at Audi Field

By 3 hours ago

By: |

The U.S. Men’s National Team will be traveling to Audi Field this June, prior to the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

U.S. Soccer announced that Gregg Berhalter’s side will face Jamaica on June 5th in D.C. It will be the first meeting between the sides since the 2017 final, which the USMNT won.

“As we prepare for the start of the Gold Cup, this is the perfect opportunity in terms of opponent and venue,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Playing against Jamaica we get exposure to another different style of play, and one that we may see later in the tournament.”

“For us, there’s always something special about playing in the nation’s capital. There have been so many memorable games for the National Team in Washington, D.C., and now we look forward to beginning another chapter in the new stadium.”

It will be the first match for the USMNT following the submission of the final 23-player roster. Berhalter will have to submit his roster to Concacaf by June 3rd.

The USMNT are scheduled to play Venezuela four days later in Cincinnati, but the rematch has yet to be made official.

Following that, the USMNT will kick off group stage play in the Gold Cup against Guyana on June 18th.

, Featured, USMNT

Recent News

Comments

2 comments
  • The Imperative Voice

    Don’t you mean Home Depot? Depending how much the taxpayers toss in I think there should be a local name or place identifier as at least part of the name (a) to recognize our contribution and (b) to place something permanent in there with a stadium sponsor name that may term out or go away for bankruptcy.

    Like

    Reply
  • Gary Page

    It’s just a minor thing, but with so many teams coming into the league and/or building new stadiums, I can’t keep track of the names of all the fields. Heck, I’m still getting used to the Galaxy’s field being renamed from StubHub to Dignity Health, whatever that is. So, in the future, please write a headline like D.C. Audi Field so I don’t have to read almost the whole article before I find out what city that is.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home