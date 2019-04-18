Whitecaps defeat LAFC to earn first win of 2019

The Vancouver Whitecaps picked the best time to earn their first win of the 2019 Major League Soccer regular season.

Marc Dos Santos side used a first-half goal from Hwang In-Beom to down visiting LAFC 1-0 at BC Place.

The hosts came out the better of the two sides in the opening half and were rewarded near the half hour mark. Victor Giro struck the right post in the 27th minute before the South Korean followed up with a left-footed volley into the bottom corner. It was Hwang’s first MLS goal.

That technique 😍 Watch as Inbeom Hwang opens his @MLS account with a left-footed half volley.#VANvLAFC | #VWFC pic.twitter.com/zkoqQM5xwd — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) April 18, 2019

LAFC had a few good looks but were unable to strike back. Carlos Vela’s long range attempt late in the match was saved by Maxime Crepeau while Peter-Lee Vassell was stoned twice by the Canadian keeper.

Ultimately Vancouver would get to savor a win for the first time this campaign, moving up to ninth place.

LAFC will hope to rebound after suffering their first defeat, as they face the Seattle Sounders in a home-and-home next week.

Man of the Match

Hwang’s composed finish proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Moment of the Match

LAFC almost drew level before halftime after Vassell created room for a shot but Crepeau was up to the task.

Match to Forget

Outside of Vela and Vassell, the LAFC struggled to create chances. Diego Rossi and Christian Ramirez were held to zero shots on goal between them.