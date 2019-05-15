Atletico Madrid confirms Griezmann departure

Antoine Griezmann is expected to play his final match for Atletico Madrid this weekend.

The club announced on Tuesday that Griezmann will depart the club this summer, with a rumored move to Barcelona in the possible plans. Griezmann, 28, is coming off a World Cup finals win with France last summer.

. @AntoGriezmann has informed the club that he will not continue at Atlético de Madrid next season. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 14, 2019

“I have decided to leave, see other things, have other challenges and with great difficulty, this is what I feel and I need,” Griezmann said. “It’s been five great years where I’ve won my first important trophies with a club. It’s been a very important stage.”

“I have enjoyed a lot, I have left everything in the field, I have tried to behave well, I have tried to give joy to the people who have come to the Metropolitano and also away from home, and I only have gratitude for all of you.”

Griezmann tallied 133 goals and 56 assists through 256 matches with Atletico Madrid in all competitions. He’s won 69 caps for Les Blues, scoring 28 goals.

Atletico Madrid will be in North America this summer, taking on the MLS All-Stars in the MLS All-Star Game in Orlando on July 31st. Thomas Lemar, Kevin Gameiro, Diego Costa, and Koke headline Diego Simeone’s roster.