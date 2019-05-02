Atletico Madrid to face MLS All-Stars at 2019 All-Star Game

Atletico Madrid was announced as the opponent for the Major League Soccer All-Stars for the July 31 All-Star Game in Orlando.

Atletico Madrid is the second Spanish team in three years to oppose the MLS All-Star Team after Real Madrid won on penalties in 2017.

Long-time MLS transfer target Antoine Griezmann is one of the stars on the Atleti roster who could make an appearance in the game.

Other notable names on Diego Simeone’s roster are Filipe Luis, Jan Oblak and Nikola Kalinic.

The MLS All-Star team has played to 1-1 draws in each of the last two All-Star Games against Real Madrid and Juventus, but it lost both of those matches on penalties.