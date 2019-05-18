Bayern rolls past Frankfurt to clinch Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich needed just a point to clinch their seventh consecutive Bundesliga title. Niko Kovac’s side did that and more to end the league season on a high note.

Bayern rolled past visiting Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on Saturday at the Allianz Arena to lift another league title. The hosts received goals from five different players in the romp.

Kingsley Coman slotted in Bayern’s opener in the fourth minute for a 1-0 advantage. Sebastian Haller drew Frankfurt level after halftime but it was the lone goal the visitors would score.

David Alaba’s close-range finish in the 53rd minute swing the match back in Bayern’s favor before Renato Sanches extended the lead five minutes later.

Longtime servants Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery each tallied goals in the later stages of the match for a perfect sendoff. Both players are leaving the club this summer after several trophy-winning seasons.

Despite Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win at Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern held on for another domestic crown.

The German giants will aim for another domestic double next weekend as they face RB Leipzig in the German DFB Pokal final.