Chelsea wins Europa League after thumping of Arsenal

Chelsea ended their season on a positive note, winning the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League on Wednesday.

The Blues rolled past London rivals Arsenal 4-1 in Baku, with all four goals coming in the second-half. Olivier Giroud and Pedro broke the deadlock before Eden Hazard added a brace in a seven-minute span.

After a scoreless first-half, Giroud headed Chelsea in front at the expense of his former club. The Frenchman beat Petr Cech in the 49th-minute, thanks to a great find from wingback Emerson.

Hazard set up Pedro for his 13th goal of the season, as the Spaniard volleyed home past Cech.

The Belgian notched his name onto the scoresheet after the hour mark, scoring from the penalty spot. Giroud drew the foul from Ainsley Maitland-Niles allowing Hazard to comfortably find the bottom-left corner.

Alex Iwobi’s nicely-hit volley pulled a goal back for the Gunners but it would be their lone celebration of the day.

Hazard’s 21st goal in all competitions capped off a perfect evening for the Blues. It was Chelsea’s first Europa League win since 2012-13 and a terrific sendoff for Hazard who is rumored to leave this summer for Real Madrid.

Chelsea will also meet the winner of Liverpool-Tottenham in August’s UEFA Super Cup.