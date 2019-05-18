Chris Wondolowski breaks MLS All-Time goalscoring record

San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski needed just two goals to break Landon Donovan’s all-time goalscoring record of 145.

In his first start since March 30th, Wondolowski did just that, scoring a brace in San Jose’s match against the Chicago Fire.

Wondolowski’s first goal to tie the record came in the 21st minute as Cristian Espinoza fired a long ball across the pitch to Shea Salinas. Salinas drove into the box and found Wondolowski at the far post for the first goal of the day.

WHAT A MOMENT! The goal that puts @ChrisWondo one away from history! #WondoWatch pic.twitter.com/MeOjArqPDv — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) May 18, 2019

Wondolowski’s second goal came just minutes into the second half. David Ousted dropped a cross from Nick Lima right in front of his net and Wondolowski rushed in and fired the ball past Ousted for the record-breaking goal.

The brace on Saturday is his first since June 30, 2018,when he scored twice in the Cali Clasico against the L.A. Galaxy.