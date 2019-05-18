SBISoccer.com

Chris Wondolowski breaks MLS All-Time goalscoring record

San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski needed just two goals to break Landon Donovan’s all-time goalscoring record of 145.

In his first start since March 30th, Wondolowski did just that, scoring a brace in San Jose’s match against the Chicago Fire.

Wondolowski’s first goal to tie the record came in the 21st minute as Cristian Espinoza fired a long ball across the pitch to Shea Salinas. Salinas drove into the box and found Wondolowski at the far post for the first goal of the day.

Wondolowski’s second goal came just minutes into the second half. David Ousted dropped a cross from Nick Lima right in front of his net and Wondolowski rushed in and fired the ball past Ousted for the record-breaking goal.

The brace on Saturday is his first since June 30, 2018,when he scored twice in the Cali Clasico against the L.A. Galaxy.

