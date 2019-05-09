David Wagner officially named new Schalke manager

Weston McKennie will be playing in front of a new manager at Schalke next season.

The Bundesliga club announced on Thursday that former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has been named the new manager. Wagner, 47, signed a three-year contract with Schalke which will expire in the summer of 2022.

“We are delighted to have David Wagner join us. He perfectly fits in with our requirements; someone who coaches his team to take charge during games, to play with intensity and with a high tempo,” Schalke head of sports Jochen Schneider said. “He is also someone however, who can influence the team with his personality and improve players too.”

The German-American Wagner mutually left as manager of Huddersfield Town back in January. He helped the Terriers earn promotion to the English Premier League in 2017, but could not help Huddersfield avoid relegation back to England’s second-tier this season.

Wagner is no stranger to Schalke, making 36 appearances for the club as a player from 1995-97. He also played for Eintracht Frankfurt, Mainz, FC Gutersloh, and Darmstadt.

“I know from personal experience just how strong Schalke can be when the team, club, and the fans are all working together,” Wagner said. “Being able to immerse myself in this environment once more and being able to help turn the situation around were big factors in my decision to return to the Bundesliga.” The new head coach will decide who will make up the rest of his coaching team in the weeks to come.”

A former U-17 and U-19 head coach for Hoffenheim, Wagner also worked with Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund. He served as attacking coach for Dortmund II from 2012-15.

Schalke has clinched Bundesliga safety with two matches remaining. The Gelsenkirchen side hosts Bayer Leverkusen this weekend.