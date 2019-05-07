FC Cincinnati fires Alan Koch

FC Cincinnati relieved Alan Koch of head coaching duties on Tuesday morning.

Koch, who led the club to a pair of USL playoff appearances, struggled at the MLS level.

“After a series of recent issues and a team culture that had deteriorated, we determined that it’s time to make a change to return a club-centered focus to the team,” FC Cincinnati president and general manager Jeff Berding said.

FC Cincinnati is 2-7-2 in its inaugural season and is currently on a seven-game winless skid. The expansion side has been shut out in its last five matches.

The firing comes after a week in which FC Cincinnati lost two road games to the Philadelphia Union and San Jose Earthquakes.

“This decision is not driven by recent game results themselves, but rather the underpinnings that have led to those results,” Berding said. “We have not come close to maximizing the talent we have in the dressing room this year, nor have we seen a foundation being built that will set us up for success this year and into next year. Our whole locker room is committed to our club goal of earning an MLS postseason bid, and we need to put them in the best position to do so.”

Twenty-nine-year-old assistant coach Yoann Damet has been named interim head coach ahead of FC Cincinnati’s match against Montreal Impact on Saturday at Nippert Stadium.