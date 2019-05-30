In-form Boyd brings fresh face to USMNT

Gregg Berhalter has a wide number of attacking options for this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup. One of those options, should he decide to keep him through a pair of June friendlies is winger Tyler Boyd.

Boyd, a New Zealand dual-international, recently made a one-time switch to the USMNT and has been included in Berhalter’s 40-player provisional Gold Cup roster. After 13 caps between New Zealand’s senior and U-20 squad, Boyd will now aim for his first USMNT caps this summer.

The 24-year-old rose to fruition after scoring six goals and adding four assists in 14 appearances this season domestically with Turkish side Ankaragucu. Boyd’s arrival in February made an immediate impact for the club, who went 5-5-4 in his time there.

Ankaragucu fought off relegation from Turkey’s top-flight and Boyd was a huge reason for that. Both his goals and assists were tied for the team-lead which could earn him a move away from Vitoria Guimaraes this summer.

Boyd’s inclusion in the provisional Gold Cup roster gives Berhalter another option in the team’s attack. He has proved at club level he can make an impact and register points offensively. Although he only made five senior appearances for the All Whites, Boyd could find a fresh start with the U.S. who are aiming for a trophy in July.

Out of all of the European-based midfielders and attackers on the USMNT roster, Boyd registered more points than any of them this domestic season. The Turkish Super Lig may not be the most-popular league in Europe, but it helped Boyd earn first-team minutes, something he was not receiving in Portugal.

Also, the Gold Cup is a competition that the USMNT has found success in and outside of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica, Berhalter’s group should find it simple to advance far. If Berhalter isn’t ready to start Boyd against tougher competition, he could provide a spark off the bench and add some pace in the dying stages of matches.

Boyd may not be a household name in attack, but his stats in 14 matches with Ankaragucu raised eyebrows. As Berhalter gets his squad together for friendlies against Jamaica and Venezuela in the coming 10 days, Boyd will need to translate his form over to the international level.

Jamaica and Venezuela are not international giants whatsoever, meaning Boyd has a strong chance to debut for the Stars and Stripes. Should he do what Berhalter wants out of him on the field, there is a good possibility Boyd’s stock grows for the long-term.