Mexico’s Lozano out for Gold Cup

Concacaf will be missing one of it’s biggest stars for this summer’s Gold Cup.

The Mexican Federation announced that Hirving Lozano will not be participating due to injury. Lozano partially tore his MCL with PSV back on April 21st and left Mexico’s training camp last week on a crutch.

Due to injury, @HirvingLozano70 will also step down from our squad for the upcoming matches this summer. We know you will come back stronger, Chucky! 😈🇲🇽⚽️#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol | #MEXTOUR pic.twitter.com/eMiUXYUDuA — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) May 27, 2019

“All the studies that took place in Mexico, the ones carried out by PSV, as well as external doctors, were analyzed and we reached the conclusion that to get back to 100 percent he needs more time than he’d have to be able to compete in the Gold Cup,” said a statement from the federation.

Lozano’s absence extends a lengthy list for El Tri who also will not be a part of this summer’s tournament. Defending Miguel Layun is also out due to an issue with his kidney, while Javier Hernandez, Carlos Vela, Hector Herrera, and Jesus Corona will miss due to personal reasons.

The 23-year-old Lozano registered 19 goals and nine assists in all competitions for PSV this campaign. He has been linked with a move away from the Eredivisie club this summer.

El Tri opens Gold Cup play on June 15th against Cuba before taking on Canada and Martinique over the the next eight days.

First they will face Venezuela and Ecuador in friendlies on June 5th and 9th respectively.