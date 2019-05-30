SBISoccer.com

Piatti to miss 2-3 months with knee injury

Piatti to miss 2-3 months with knee injury

Featured

Piatti to miss 2-3 months with knee injury

By 2 hours ago

By: |

The Montreal Impact will be without their top playmaker again this season.

The club announced that Ignacio Piatti will miss 2-3 months after suffering a new knee injury. Piatti suffered the injury in last weekend’s 4-2 loss to LAFC.

Piatti returned to the Impact squad on May 18th after missing two months due to knee and calf injuries. The Argentine scored three goals in his first three matches of 2019 but will have to wait to help his side again this campaign.

The 34-year-old has 66 goals and 34 assists in his MLS career and reportedly is scheduled to leave the Impact at the conclusion of this season.

Remi Garde’s side are coming off a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday which keeps them third in the Eastern Conference.

, , Featured, MLS- Montreal Impact

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home