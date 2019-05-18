SBISoccer.com

Report: FC Cincinnati set to hire Gerard Nijkamp as GM

Report: FC Cincinnati set to hire Gerard Nijkamp as GM

BREAKING NEWS

Report: FC Cincinnati set to hire Gerard Nijkamp as GM

By 1 hour ago

By: |

FC Cincinnati announced major organizational changes earlier this month with the firing of head coach Alan Koch.

Shortly after, current President and General Manager Jeff Berding confirmed that he will be stepping away from soccer operations, and the plan will be to hire a new GM who will assist in the search for FC Cincy’s next head coach.

According to The Athletic, Dutchman Gerard Nijkamp is set to be announced as Cincy’s GM as early as next week.

Earlier in the week, Berding confirmed that discussions with Nijkamp had taken place, but was non-committal. Nijkamp has served as the Director of Football for Dutch side PEC Zwolle since 2012 and was previously the Assistant Manager of the Netherlands U-21 Men’s National team.

FC Cincinnati is in action on Sunday against Orlando City, coming off last weekend’s 2-1 home win over the Montreal Impact.

, , , BREAKING NEWS, Major League Soccer, MLS - FC Cincinnati, MLS- Cincinnati

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home