Report: Las Vegas exploring deal for MLS franchise, indoor stadium

Las Vegas’ hopes of acquiring an MLS expansion team look to be heating up.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the city is aiming for not an MLS franchise, but also a 25,000-seat indoor stadium. The Baupost Group and its chief executive, Seth Klarman are the driving forces behind this move.

Klarman is also a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group, owners of English Premier League giants Liverpool.

Las Vegas city council will have a vote next Wednesday on whether to enter discussions with Renaissance Companies, working on behalf of Baupost. Baupost’s proposal includes a redevelopment of a 62-acre site near Cashman Field, the current home of USL side, Las Vegas Lights FC.

Hotels and apartments would be built near the new stadium, while Cashman Field would later become a practice field once the new stadium is completed.

The Lights would continue playing in the USL until the team was ready to join MLS.

“We have known from the beginning that Mayor Goodman loves downtown, Mayor Goodman loves soccer, Mayor Goodman believes that sports is a driver for economic development,” Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said.

“There’s no hesitation at all that the success of the Lights have poured rocket fuel on the development of the Cashman district,” Lashbrook said.

Las Vegas is currently trying to host the 30th team in MLS after the league announced plans for expansion last month.