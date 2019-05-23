Report: Lozano returns to PSV, Gold Cup status uncertain

Hirving Lozano may not play a part in this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup for Mexico.

According to ESPN, Lozano has returned to PSV to continue his recovery from a right knee injury. Lozano has been named to Tata Martino’s provisional Gold Cup squad but it is unsure if he will play a part after departing El Tri’s camp.

Lozano, 23, suffered the injury with PSV back in April and arrived to camp last week on a crutch. In 26 appearances in all competitions, Lozano has scored 21 goals and added eight assists for PSV.

He’s also scored nine goals in 35 appearances for El Tri, including a goal against Germany in last year’s World Cup.

Lozano’s absence would become the latest for Mexico with Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, and Jesus Corona also not called in.

Mexico opens group stage play against Cuba on June 15th.