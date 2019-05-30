SBISoccer.com

Sabbi's first-leg goal gives Hobro lead in relegation playoff

Sabbi's first-leg goal gives Hobro lead in relegation playoff

Americans Abroad

Sabbi's first-leg goal gives Hobro lead in relegation playoff

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Emmanuel Sabbi continues to score goals for Hobro during a crucial part of the Danish season.

The American forward’s lone goal on Thursday gave Hobro a 1-0 first-leg win over Viborg in the Danish Superliga relegation playoff. Hobro was put under pressure for most of the match, being out-possessed and outshot by the visitors.

Sabbi’s goal came in the 30th-minute at the DS Arena, which gives Hobro an advantage heading into the second-leg. It is his seventh goal in all competitions this season and his second of the relegation playoffs.

Fellow American Christian Cappis came off the bench for Hobro, playing the final 20+ minutes.

The 21-year-old has made 30 appearances for Hobro this season and will need a big performance on Sunday for his side to remain in the Danish top-flight.

Hobro travels to Viborg on Sunday for a 12 p.m. EST kickoff.

, , Americans Abroad

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home