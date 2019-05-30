Sabbi's first-leg goal gives Hobro lead in relegation playoff

Emmanuel Sabbi continues to score goals for Hobro during a crucial part of the Danish season.

The American forward’s lone goal on Thursday gave Hobro a 1-0 first-leg win over Viborg in the Danish Superliga relegation playoff. Hobro was put under pressure for most of the match, being out-possessed and outshot by the visitors.

Slut! Vi var under pres i meget af kampen, men en fuldstændig vanvittig præstation af Jesper Rask sørger for, at vi ikke lukkede mål ind i dag, men i stedet kan juble over en 1-0-sejr! #HOBVFF pic.twitter.com/rtsAqAO4Hw — Hobro IK (@hikfodbold) May 30, 2019

Sabbi’s goal came in the 30th-minute at the DS Arena, which gives Hobro an advantage heading into the second-leg. It is his seventh goal in all competitions this season and his second of the relegation playoffs.

Fellow American Christian Cappis came off the bench for Hobro, playing the final 20+ minutes.

The 21-year-old has made 30 appearances for Hobro this season and will need a big performance on Sunday for his side to remain in the Danish top-flight.

Hobro travels to Viborg on Sunday for a 12 p.m. EST kickoff.