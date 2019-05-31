U.S. U-20’s drawn against France in Round of 16

The U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team were given a tough draw for the Round of 16 at the World Cup.
Tab Ramos’ side will face France on June 4th in Bydgoszcz with a quarterfinal berth at stake.
The U.S. are coming off back-to-back shutout wins against Nigeria and Qatar respectively. After losing to Ukraine on Matchday 1, the team picked up six consecutive points to finish as runners-up in Group D.
France defeated Mali 3-2 on Friday to win Group E. Les Bleus are led by Mickael Cuisance (two goals), Amine Gouiri (two goals) and Dan-Axel Zagadou (one goal).
Midfielders Alex Mendez and Chris Durkin will be unavailable in the Round of 16 for the U.S. due to yellow-card accumulation.
The winner will face either Uruguay or Ecuador in the quarterfinals on June 8th.
Well, its Pomykal time. Best player on this team and on the best form both before and during tourney. . It is easy to use the blanket statement that this our most talented team ever, but who’s willing to stand up and be counted? Who has difference maker in their DNA? I’m riding Pomykal. Hopefully we are not totally outclassed.
3-0 France
You’re a troll.
We do tend to focus on negatives but good point in this article. Back to back shutouts!
We always will have to beat a big team to make a real mark. Here we go boys
