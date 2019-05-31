U.S. U-20’s drawn against France in Round of 16

The U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team were given a tough draw for the Round of 16 at the World Cup.

Tab Ramos’ side will face France on June 4th in Bydgoszcz with a quarterfinal berth at stake.

The U.S. are coming off back-to-back shutout wins against Nigeria and Qatar respectively. After losing to Ukraine on Matchday 1, the team picked up six consecutive points to finish as runners-up in Group D.

France defeated Mali 3-2 on Friday to win Group E. Les Bleus are led by Mickael Cuisance (two goals), Amine Gouiri (two goals) and Dan-Axel Zagadou (one goal).

Midfielders Alex Mendez and Chris Durkin will be unavailable in the Round of 16 for the U.S. due to yellow-card accumulation.

The winner will face either Uruguay or Ecuador in the quarterfinals on June 8th.